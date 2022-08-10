An officer with the Arcadia Police Department was shot and taken to the hospital Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department assisted Arcadia police with the shooting investigation.

Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed that the unidentified officer was shot and two civilians were injured.

The conditions of those three people are unclear at this time.

The shooting comes just two days after an off-duty Monterey Park police officer was killed in a shooting in Downey.

Check back for details on this developing story.