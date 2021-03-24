Arcadia school district unveils touchless temperature kiosks to be placed on all campuses

The Arcadia Unified School District debuted its new touchless temperature kiosk on social media Tuesday.

Each campus will have at least one of the new kiosks when the in-person school option for students begins in April, the School District posted on its Twitter account.

Here’s a look at the touchless temperature 🌡 kiosks that will be on all of our school campuses when the in-person option for students begins in April. There will be at least 1 temperature kiosk at each school to help ensure the health & safety of our students & staff. pic.twitter.com/Zldky6q5na — Arcadia Unified (@ArcadiaUnified) March 24, 2021

The AUSD is planning an April 12 return for elementary school students. Secondary school students will be welcomed back on April 19, according to the district’s website.

The School District outlined several other safety protocols that will be in place when classes resume.

Students must meet state requirements by maintaining 3 feet of social distance in the classroom. The distance between staff desks and student desks must be 6 feet.

Students over the age of 2 will be required to wear face coverings while at school. The district did say it will look for opportunities for “built-in, safe mask breaks.”

Also, it will work with families of students with pre-existing health conditions or disabilities to explore alternative strategies for compliance with the mask mandate.

Parents can monitor cases and case counts in the district by going to the Arcadia Unified School District’s COVID-19 Dashboard.