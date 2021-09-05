Arcadia shooting leaves man, woman dead: LASD

Two people are dead and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a shooting in Arcadia Sunday, according to the department.

The shooting in the 600 block of Huntingdon Drive was reported at 11:05 a.m.

An adult man and adult woman were found dead at the scene, according to the LASD.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information should contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call 800-222-TIPS (8477).

