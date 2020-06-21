1  of  2
Arcadia woman allegedly used Coachella Valley real estate project to scam Chinese investors out of $20 million

An Arcadia woman used a Coachella Valley real estate project to swindle Chinese investors out of more than $20 million, according to a federal complaint.

Ruixue “Serena” Shi, 36, was arrested Friday by FBI agents and charged with one count of wire fraud.

An affidavit unsealed Friday alleges Shi wooed investors in a condominium and hotel complex with the promise that condo purchases would enable them to obtain U.S. visas under a program that encourages foreign investments in American businesses.

Shi, who was the owner of a China-based real estate development company and chief executive of a Beverly Hills-based company, is accused of fraudulently soliciting $21.6 million in investments from 2015 to 2018.

