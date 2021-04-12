ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters shutting down all locations permanently

The ArcLight Cinerama Dome on Sunset Boulevard is seen in an undated file photo. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters announced Monday the company will be shutting down all its theaters, including the iconic Cinerama Dome on Sunset Boulevard, according to Variety.

Movie theaters across California and the rest of the country have been closed for months as the pandemic dragged over the past year. Los Angeles County theaters finally began reopening in recent weeks as coronavirus case and death rates have started to trend downward.

But even ArcLight and Pacific’s most popular L.A. locations won’t be among them.

In mid-March, ArcLight Cinemas said in a statement all its locations were still shut down but only “temporarily,” citing health concerns due to the pandemic as the reason behind the closures.

In a statement obtained by Variety, the company confirmed Monday that all its closures would be permanent.

“After shutting our doors more than a year ago, today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations,” the statement reads. “This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward.”

“To all the Pacific and ArcLight employees who have devoted their professional lives to making our theaters the very best places in the world to see movies: we are grateful for your service and your dedication to our customers,” the statement continued.

“To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you.”

Pacific Theaters has locations across the greater Los Angeles area including at the Grove in Central L.A. and the Americana in Glendale. ArcLight, known for screening limited releases, has locations in areas such as Hollywood, Santa Monica, Culver City, Pasadena and Sherman Oaks.