Even after a federal judge voided the national mask mandate for airlines and other public transportation, some Los Angeles agencies are still requiring face coverings.

After judge in Florida on Monday struck down the mandate, the Transportation Security Administration said it is no longer enforcing the federal government’s mask mandate for travel.

LAX also announced it will no longer be enforcing the use of masks, and neither will several major airlines.

Uber also announced masks are no longer required for Uber riders and drivers.

So what about local buses and trains? Here’s where masks are and are not required as of Tuesday morning:

L.A. Metro

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted Monday night that masks are still required.

That means riders have to keep masking up in the subway and on Metro buses and rails.

“We’re aware of the court ruling and we’re awaiting guidance from the CDC,” the tweet read.

KTLA reached out to Metro for an update Tuesday.

LADOT, DASH buses

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation will continue to require riders to mask up “until we receive updated guidance from the CDC and the Federal Transit Administration,” a spokesperson told KTLA.

The agency runs the Commuter Express and DASH bus services.

Amtrak

Amtrak has stopped requiring masks on its trains.

“While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19,” Amtrak officials told KTLA. “Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so.”

Metrolink

Masks are also no longer required aboard Metrolink trains and Metrolink stations, the rail system announced on Twitter.

“TSA officials have rescinded the mask requirement on public transportation and at transportation hubs. As a result, masks are no longer required aboard Metrolink trains and at Metrolink stations,” reads a tweet from Metrolink.

Orange County Buses

The Orange County Transportation Authority announced Tuesday morning that, effective immediately, masks are no longer required on O.C. Bus.

“Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masks are still recommended to be worn while riding public transit to help slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), but they are not required,” OCTA said in a statement.

Ventura County Transportation Commission

Riders no longer have to mask up on VCTC Intercity and Valley Express buses in Ventura County.

“Following the federal court decision out of Florida, masks are no longer required aboard VCTC Intercity and Valley Express buses,” the agency says on its website. “The CDC continues to recommend that people continue to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings. Drivers will provide masks for passengers who request one.”