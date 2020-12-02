Area near Big Bear Lake closes to protect pair of bald eagles’ nesting site

Forest officials on Tuesday closed an area surrounding the nesting site of a local pair of bald eagles near Big Bear Lake.

Jackie and Shadow in recent weeks have been building a nest with sticks and other materials on the northwest side of the lake in Fawnskin, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.

This “signifies the intent to mate and raise a brood,” the Forest Service said, adding that closing the location, including a nearby trail, will help maintain natural bald eagle behavior.

“The species is sensitive to human interference and may abandon nesting activities, including eggs and offspring, if feeling threatened,” the agency said.

The U.S. Forest Service released this map of areas closed near Big Bear Lake effective Dec. 1, 2020.

The annual closure at the location includes part of the Grays Peak Tail and the Grout Bay picnic area. The public won’t be allowed in, even for snow play activities, according to the Forest Service.

Officials encouraged those interested in seeing the eagles to watch the live feed provided by the Friends of the Big Bear Valley on its website or through YouTube:

The group is also providing regular updates on its Facebook page.

Jackie and Shadow have become famous in recent years as the Friends of Big Bear Valley provides a glimpse of the day-to-day life of the pair, including the eggs that are laid and chicks that hatch.