A man from Ventura is dead after he was stabbed following an argument early Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Ventura Police Department, officers responded to a call of a stabbing around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of East McFarlane Drive in Ventura. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 31-year-old Jose Contreras of Ventura suffering from a stab wound “to his upper extremities.” He was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center where he later died.

“The…investigation revealed that the suspect and victim knew each other and were at a gathering at a residence on East McFarlane,” the Ventura Police Department said in a statement. “An argument ensued resulting in the victim being stabbed. This investigation is ongoing and may be gang related.”

No suspects have been identified or taken into custody. Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Nuñez at 805-339-4328.