An Arizona man was rescued in a remote area in the Ventura County backcountry after being stranded for several days.

The man, identified as a 65-year-old Phoenix resident, was found Tuesday, four days after he drove past a locked gate and into a secluded area with no cell service.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Lockwood Valley station responded to a forest service trail gate in the Grade Valley area that was locked for the winter.

These service trail gates are locked each year by the United States Forest Service to prevent motorists from getting stuck and stranded in winter storms.

Deputies were only in the area because another motorist was also stuck behind a locked gate and was able to call for help. Deputies arrived at the area to unlock the gate for that motorist, at which point they were informed that there were other vehicles stuck behind the gate.

A deputy and a dispatcher searched the area for other vehicles when they noticed a faint light in the distance about 10 miles from the nearest highway. They drove to the source of the light and found the 65-year-old man waving his flashlight.

He was malnourished and wearing wet clothing with no food or water, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release sent out Friday.

“The subject may not have survived much longer with … the forecasted below-freezing temperatures,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release sent out Friday.

He was taken back to civilization for treatment and observation and was eventually escorted back to his cars days later.

The man told authorities that he drove past the winter gate four days before his rescue and became stranded after his vehicle got stuck.

Deputies from the Lockwood Valley Sheriff’s Station are tasked with patrolling an area of more than 600 square miles, much of which is only accessible by off-road vehicles or forest service trails like the one the man had taken.

Officials from the Sheriff’s Office say the closed and locked gates are there for a reason: to prevent any unnecessary risks to civilians or rescuers.

They urge anyone traveling in remote areas to bring GPS devices and provide travel itineraries to loved ones so they can contact law enforcement if they miss their planned arrival.

Authorities did not say if the man was going to be cited for driving past the locked gate.