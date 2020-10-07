Arkansas man on ‘most wanted’ list for allegedly killing girlfriend, her son is arrested in Burbank

A man who was wanted in Arkansas on suspicion of killing his girlfriend and her son last summer was arrested in Burbank, U.S. Marshals Service officials said this week.

Jory Worthen, 23, allegedly killed his girlfriend, 22-year-old Alyssa Cannon, and her 4-year-old son Braydon Ponder in Camden, Arkansas last June.

He then allegedly fled in the victim’s vehicle, which was later found abandoned in a Seattle parking lot, officials said.

“The Western Arkansas U.S. Marshals Task Force was brought into the investigation to assist with apprehension since Worthen had crossed state lines and was believed to be armed and dangerous,” officials said in a news release.

Worthen landed on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 “most wanted” fugitives list, and a $5,000 reward was previously offered for information in the case.

An investigation led authorities to a hotel in Burbank Monday evening. Worthen had apparently been in the Burbank area for five months, police in Arkansas said.

Worthen was found, but he allegedly ran away from officials. He was eventually taken into custody after a short foot chase during which he climbed on the roofs of houses in the area.

He is being held in connection with the murder warrant and is awaiting extradition back to Arkansas. He faces two counts of capital murder.

Worthen allegedly eluded authorities for so long by using a stolen identity, Camden police officials said Tuesday.