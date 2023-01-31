A quarter-mile stretch of Branford Street in Arleta was temporarily closed due to “sudden soil erosion and pavement disruption below the roadway,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The closure included all lanes in both directions of West Branford Street between between Arleta Avenue and Beachy Avenue, the LAFD said in an alert.

The closure was declared at about 5:15 p.m. Monday after workers at an excavation project near the Pacoima Diversion flood control channel reported the erosion, but as of Tuesday morning, the street had reopened.