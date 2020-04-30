‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought on suspicion of killing girlfriend, 2 boys found in Apple Valley desert

A man who is described as “armed and dangerous” is being sought in connection with the killing of his girlfriend and two boys found dead in an Apple Valley desert, officials said Thursday.

Louis Gabriel Lucero is shown in a photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on April 30, 2020.

Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies in Victorville were called to a home in 15400 block of Ferndale Road where they found signs of a struggle, officials said.

The suspect, Louis Gabriel Lucero, 35, lived in the home with his girlfriend, Erlinda Villareal, 42, but the pair were not home and hadn’t been seen since earlier that morning.

Detectives tried to find Villareal and Lucero, along with his vehicle, but were not able to.

About 5:35 p.m. that evening, a person off-roading near Waalew and Corwin roads in the Apple Valley desert discovered the bodies of Villareal and two boys, about 9 and 12 years old. The relationship between the victims has not been released.

Investigators believe the victims left the home with Lucero, were killed in another location and abandoned in the desert area. Officials did not elaborate on how the victims died.

It is believed that Lucero left the area in a silver-colored 2008 Ford Explorer with a California license plate number of 6HCF706.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should alert authorities immediately, officials said.

No further details about the killings or what led to them have been released Thursday.

Those with information can call Detective Nicholas Clark at 909-387-3589. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.