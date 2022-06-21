Marvin Francell Williams is seen in an image provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police are asking the public for help Tuesday in their search for a man suspected in the fatal shootings of two people in Hollywood last week.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators identified 32-year-old Marvin Francell Williams as the gunman in the June 16 slayings of 35-year-old Nadia Campbell and 40-year-old Ajani Patridge.

Williams had been in a dating relationship with Campbell when he shot her and Patridge for unknown reasons, the Police Department stated in a news release.

Campbell’s three young children were in a nearby vehicle when the shootings occurred, police said.

Williams, who is from the Compton area, was last seen walking northbound on Vista Del Mar Avenue.

He was described as a Black man, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

Williams has multiple neck tattoos and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone who sees Williams was asked not to approach him, and instead call the LAPD at 213-382-9470.