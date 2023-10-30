An armed and dangerous suspect wanted in connection with a violent stabbing in Claremont last week was arrested on Sunday.

Officers with the Claremont Police Department responded to 200 West First Street, a Metrolink Station, at around 4 p.m. on October 23 on reports of the stabbing. The suspect, now identified as 41-year-old Phillip Borunda, had already fled the scene when police arrived.

Los Angeles police located Borunda at a train platform in Hollywood and arrested him for attempted homicide. He was booked at the Claremont Police Department Jail and is being held without bail. He is due to appear at the Pomona Superior Court on Tuesday.