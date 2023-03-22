Authorities in Orange County on Wednesday announced that they’re seeking the public’s help in identifying an armed man captured on surveillance video using an accelerant to start and spread a fire inside an auto parts business.

The incident occurred on Mar. 20, at approximately 3:30 a.m., in the 1000 block of East 6th Street in Santa Ana, according to a news release from the Orange County Fire Authority.

Surveillance video shows the suspected arsonist, armed with a handgun, enter an office with desks and computers against the wall at Freeway Auto Parts.

After looking around, he picks up a blue and white container and examines it. Moments later, the man tucks the gun in his waistband and begins pouring the unknown accelerant out of the container across the top of the desks.

The fire department received a call not long after that, with initial reports saying the building was engulfed in flames.

OCFA Capt. Brian Abney said it only took firefighters 11 minutes to knock the blaze down, but serious damage had already been done to the structure.

The auto parts business has since been red tagged, meaning it is no longer safe for people to go inside, though the wrecking yard attached to the business was open when KTLA was at the scene on Wednesday.

An armed man was captured on surveillance video on Mar. 20 using an unknown accelerant to start and spread a fire at Freeway Auto Parts in Santa Ana. (OCFA)

Freeway auto parts, pictured here, as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze on Mar. 20, 2023. (OCFA)

By releasing the surveillance footage, OCFA officials, along with the Santa Ana Police Department, are hoping someone will recognize the suspect and come forward with information that could lead to an arrest.

“And obviously, in the video, this suspect was brandishing a weapon,” Capt. Abney said. “So, once again, we advise any members of the public that see this individual or come into contact with this individual, call 911 immediately.”