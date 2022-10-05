An armed carjacking suspect led police in Newport Beach on a short pursuit before barricading himself in the Dover Shores community Tuesday.

Armed carjacking suspect seen running in the area of Fashion Island, before stealing a second car on Oct. 4, 2022. (OC Hawk)

Police initially received reports of a carjacking around Fashion Island at around 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the suspect initially stole one vehicle, but when it became disabled, he stole another vehicle, described as a black Jeep Cherokee, at gunpoint, according to a news release from the Newport Beach Police Department.

Officers spotted the black Jeep fleeing the Fashion Island area and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect then led police in pursuit for several miles before pulling over on Santiago Drive, exiting the vehicle and hiding in the residential area.

Newport Beach SWAT was called in while officers evacuated surrounding homes and established a perimeter around the area.

The suspect was eventually located in the rear yard of a Dover Shores home and was taken into custody at around 8:50 p.m. without further incident, according to police.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was booked into the Newport Jail.