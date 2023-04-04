A man wanted in connection with a string of commercial-kitchen grease thefts was arrested late last month, authorities with the Beverly Hils Police Department announced Monday.

The suspect, identified as Alfred Jose Padilla of Lynwood, was taken into custody after an “investigative traffic stop” just before 2 a.m. on March 24, according to a BHPD news release. While authorities did not provide the exact location of the traffic stop or say how much stolen grease he had on him, they did note that the suspect was also in possession of a loaded firearm and a controlled substance.

Truck belonging to Alfred Padilla, who was arrested on March 24, 2023, by police in Beverly Hills. (BHPD)

Firearm found in Alfred Padilla’s possession when he was arrested by police in Beverly Hills on Mar. 24, 2023. (BHPD)

Often referred to as cooking oil, used kitchen grease is traded as a commodity. It can be used in the production of renewable diesel and biodiesel fuels. Many restaurants store the kitchen byproduct in tanks behind the building, where it is later collected by a third-party vendor.

“Padilla is believed to be responsible for a string of inedible kitchen grease thefts from multiple restaurants in Beverly Hills and the greater Los Angeles area,” BHPD said.

BHPD detectives are working with investigators from the California Department of Food and Agriculture, which they say may lead to the identification of additional victims.