What was supposed to be a celebration of the start of Hispanic Heritage Month led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was briefly interrupted when an armed gunman attempted to approach him.

According to a Facebook post from the 2024 presidential candidate, the man was “spotted and detained” during his speech at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Friday evening.

“The man, wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines, was carrying a U.S. Marshal badge on a lanyard and beltclip [sic] federal ID,” RFK Jr.’s post said. “He identified himself as a member of my security detail.”

An unidentified armed man being detained by LAPD at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Hispanic Heritage Month event on Sept. 15, 2023. (Facebook/Robert F. Kennedy Jr.)

Kennedy Jr.’s actual security detail quickly “isolated and detained” the man before LAPD arrived to make the arrest, his Facebook post said.

While he thanked the LAPD for their rapid response, RFK Jr. also mentioned that he was “still entertaining hope” that President Joe Biden would allow him to have Secret Service protection.

The man who was detained has not yet been identified.