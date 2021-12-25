Armed man shot and wounded by police in Reseda: LAPD

Police are seen at the scene of a shooting in Reseda on Dec. 24, 2021. (KTLA)

Officers shot and wounded an armed man in Reseda Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident unfolded after officers responded to reports of a man with a gun in the area of Hart Street and Vanalden Avenue.

Witnesses told officers they saw the man shooting a gun into the air, and directed them to the area of Sherman Way and Beckford Avenue, according to LAPD

At the scene, they found the man still armed with a gun, police said.

The man did not following commands to drop the gun, and “at that time there was an Officer-Involved Shooting,” LAPD said.

The man was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said they found a gun at the scene.

No officers were injured during the shooting, which follows Thursday’s LAPD shooting inside a Burlington store in North Hollywood.

During that incident, officers were firing at a suspect who was assaulting someone when an officer’s bullet pierced through a fitting room wall, striking and killing a 14-year-old girl.