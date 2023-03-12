A man was shot and killed by police in Oxnard Sunday morning after he allegedly rushed at officers who were conducting an unrelated DUI investigation.

The Oxnard Police Department said three officers were conducting the DUI investigation in the 100 block of West Fourth Street in Oxnard around 6 a.m., when the suspect, who was not involved in the traffic stop, ran towards them armed with a five-foot steel bar.

Police said the 60-year-old man “abruptly ran towards the officers” in an apparent attempt to attack them.

Despite the officers giving verbal commands to stop and put the bar down, the man continued toward the officers while wielding the steel bar “in a threatening manner”, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Two of the officers then pulled out their tasers, while one drew his weapon, and when the armed suspect got within a few feet of the officers, officers opened fire.

Police rendered aid until paramedics arrived and transported the man to a local hospital. He was eventually pronounced deceased around 8:30 a.m.

His identity has not yet been released.

The three officers and members of the public who witness the altercation were not injured.

The driver and passengers involved in the DUI investigation cooperated and provided detailed statements to detectives, police said.

The incident was capture on police body-worn camera, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The Police Department said it will be releasing the body camera footage from the incident in a video later this week.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave as part of standard protocol while the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this officer involved shooting is asked to contact Detective Meagan Tobey at 805-385-7755 or by emailing meagan.tobey@oxnardpd.org