Armed man vandalizes dozens of vehicles in Koreatown, police say

An armed suspect is wanted for vandalizing approximately 30 vehicles in Koreatown.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the vandalism occurred on Monday between noon and 3 p.m. in the area of 4th Street to 7th Street and Westmoreland Boulevard to Virgil Avenue.

Witnesses say that the man was bashing in windows and denting the bodies of the vehicles with a yellow crowbar.

Video from the scene captured by KTLA shows a white Toyota SUV with a shattered back windshield.

Another silver Chevy sedan had its rear driver side window completely smashed in; the vehicle owner had since covered the damage with what appeared to be a piece of cardboard, part of a garbage bag and tape. (KTLA)

Another silver Chevy sedan had its rear driver side window completely smashed in; the vehicle owner had since covered the damage with what appeared to be a piece of cardboard, part of a garbage bag and tape.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a “Dallas” sweatshirt with black pants and black slippers. He was also seen carrying a neon green bag.

He is said to be “hostile toward bystanders,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD’s Olympic Area Detectives at 213-382-9370. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at www.lacrimestoppers.org

Dan Lunsford contributed to this report.