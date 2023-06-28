Authorities are searching for two armed men who robbed an armored truck as it pulled into a Taco Bell in Reseda for a scheduled cash delivery.

The brazen robbery happened around 11:40 a.m. at a Taco Bell on the 6700 block of Reseda Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two men, one armed with an assault rifle, attacked an armored truck courier as he exited the vehicle. One of the men gained entry into the armored truck and removed an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both suspects then fled in a waiting vehicle, possibly a white Toyota.

The robbery happened during a scheduled cash delivery for the fast food restaurant, indicating the robbers likely were monitoring the delivery route.

The suspects have been described as two men, standing between 5 foot 8 inches and 6 feet tall, and weighing around 190 pounds. The men are estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old.

One of the men, police said at the time, was wearing a painter’s mask and a jumpsuit.

The robbery is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department robbery-homicide division. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 213-486-6840. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.

Tuesday’s robbery is the latest instance of armed thieves targeting armored vehicles in the Los Angeles area.

Earlier this month, an armored truck was robbed in broad daylight in Hyde Park. Just days later, another armored vehicle was robbed in West Covina. The Hyde Park robbery also involved two men, one who was armed with a rifle, although authorities have not said whether or not the crimes are related.

The FBI has also issued a $15,000 reward for information related to an armored car robbery in El Segundo back in February.

Last summer, millions of dollars worth of jewelry were stolen from an armored truck that was parked in Lancaster. The drivers of that vehicle had stopped for a meal and one told authorities he was sleeping in the truck while the other was inside.