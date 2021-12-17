Armed person barricaded in Lancaster: Sheriff’s Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is deploying the Special Enforcement Bureau after an armed person barricaded themselves in a residential area of Lancaster Friday.

The person, whose name, age and gender were not released, barricaded themselves in the 44100 block of 31st Street West shortly after 3 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department announced in a release.

“SEB personnel will assume tactical command and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) will attempt to make contact with the suspect to bring this to a peaceful resolution,” the department said in the release.

Deputy Parra of the Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the suspect was armed, but their family was safely removed from danger, and no injuries have been reported.