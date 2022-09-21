Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who held up a convenience store in downtown Los Angeles earlier this month.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the suspect entered the shop located in the 1800 block of W. Olympic Boulevard a little after 1 a.m. on Sept. 13.

In a video released by the LAPD, the male suspect is seen waiting in line behind a customer before suddenly stepping forward and pointing a handgun at the cashier behind the counter.

He allegedly fired one round from his gun while ordering store employees to fill a bag with money, and then fired a second shot over the counter before eventually fleeing the shop with the stolen cash.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Hispanic man about 24 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He stands around 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray/blue hoodie sweatshirt with a Dodgers logo, black pants and white sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information to call LAPD Rampart Area Detectives at 213-484-3450. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.