Armed robbers take cash, jewelry, luxury items from Fairfax District house near Melrose Avenue: LAPD

Jewelry, cash and luxury items were stolen at gunpoint from a home in the Fairfax District early Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The robbery occurred shortly before 2 a.m. in the 700 block of North Gardner Street, according to Officer Madison of the LAPD.

The victims were confronted by eight men, at least one of whom had a black handgun, and the robbers took an item made by Gucci, $4,000 in cash, a diamond gold chain and two diamond gold earrings, according to the LAPD.

The suspects fled the scene after the robbery and are still outstanding, Madison said.

Video released by Melrose Action shows men searching the backyard of the home, and an apparent victim can be heard screaming.

The scene of the Saturday robbery is just off of Melrose Avenue, which has seen an increase in follow-home robberies recently, according to the LAPD.

Madison, however, could not confirm that this robbery was linked to the other robberies.

BREAKING :: Apparent Follow Home Violent Robbery At 1:50a on 11/13 Reported at Short Term Rental 737 N Gardner St – At Least 5-7 Suspects Or More Involved With Guns. Demanded Valuables. Some Victims Hid In Adjacent Property. Neighborhood Shaken.@LAPDWilshire @LAPDHQ pic.twitter.com/xJomnf544N — Melrose Action (@melroseaction) November 13, 2021