Police are warning the public of armed suspects targeting taco vendors in Los Angeles.

Over the past 10 days, four different taco vendor stands were robbed at gunpoint, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The vendors were located along the Florence Avenue corridor at Crenshaw Boulevard, Grammercy Place, and Normandie Avenue, said LAPD.

The robberies all took place between 12:40 a.m. to 2:40 a.m. as the vendors were closing up their stands for the night, authorities said.

The suspects would rob the victims at gunpoint before fleeing the area in a vehicle, police said.

Authorities are asking locals to be aware of their surroundings and to contact the police if they are targeted.

The incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 77th Street robbery detectives at 323-786-5422.