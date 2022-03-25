Culver City police are searching for a man suspected of committing potentially several robberies in Southern California.

The suspect hit a Mini Mart on 4273 Overland Ave. on Thursday evening.

The Mini Mart cashier told police the suspect approached him at the cash register while pointing a handgun, around 7:55 p.m. The suspect then opened the register and emptied it into his pocket before running off towards Braddock Drive, the cashier said.

He stole about $500, police said in a press release.

According to police, the suspect is described as a man between the ages of 20-25 years old. He was wearing a Washington Nationals hat with “Diablos” embroidered onto the side, long gray sleeve shirt, dark pants, black and white Nike shoes, gloves and a black face mask, the press release said.

See images captured on the surveillance camera, provided by the Culver City Police Department:

Culver City police search for armed robbery suspect who robbed a Mini Mart on March 24, 2022. (Culver City Police Department)

Culver City police search for armed robbery suspect who robbed a Mini Mart on March 24, 2022. (Culver City Police Department)

Surveillance footage of a violent armed robbery of a 7-11 in Montclair later that night appears to show the suspect wearing the same clothing, below:

Armed robbery suspect captured on surveillance at Montclair 7-11 on March 24, 2022 (KEYNEWS.TV)

Check back for updates on this developing story.