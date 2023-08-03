Two people were robbed at gunpoint at a celebrity hotspot in West Hollywood early Thursday morning, and it’s possible the stickup is connected to a similar robbery last month.

The two adults were approached by a robber with a semiautomatic gun at about 12:20 a.m. at Craig’s on Melrose Avenue, according to Lt. Foster of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Infatuation described Craig’s as “one of the most celebrity-packed restaurants in Los Angeles.”

While the robber demanded jewelry, another man with a semiautomatic gun demanded a watch from one of the victims, Foster said.

The two robbers then fled in a white sedan driven by a third man, Foster said.

No injuries were reported.

Because of the number of men involved and the weapons they used, investigators said it appears these robbers are the same men who committed a similar crime July 19 in West Hollywood, though officials have not yet confirmed it.

