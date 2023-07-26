Three men have been arrested and are facing charges of robbery after entering a business in downtown Los Angeles armed with a shotgun and handguns, authorities announced Wednesday.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division responded to calls of a robbery in progress in the 300 block of South Wall Street on July 25, at around 5:15 p.m., according to an LAPD news release.

The three suspects, identified by police as 41-year-old Louis Peralta, 25-year-old Jacob Alarcon and 44-year-old Damian Morales, parked their vehicle near the entrance of the business and entered the location with guns drawn.

Inside, the suspects headed to the cash register and the back room of the establishment. The owner of the business was watching the robbery on closed-circuit television and called 911, police said.

At the scene, police arrived as the three men were fleeing the business on foot. A perimeter was established, and all three suspects were eventually taken into custody.

“Three handguns along with the victim’s stolen property were recovered,” the release noted.

During the robbery, Morales was injured when a private security guard used a stun gun on him prior to police arresting him. He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and was released for booking. His bail was set at $1.2 million.

The two other men were subsequently identified as being involved in a previous armed robbery on July 12. Peralta’s bail was set at $1.2 million. Alcaron’s bail was set at $150,000.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact LAPD’s Central Detectives at 213-833-3750. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit tips online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.