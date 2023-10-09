A man who was allegedly armed with a gun when he ran from police in Wilmington last week was hospitalized after coming into contact with a police dog, authorities said Monday.

The incident unfolded around 9:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of M Street and Watson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Gang officers were in the area when they spotted the suspect, 19-year-old Dion Johnson, in an alley.

Officers believed, based on body movements, that Johnson was armed with a gun. The suspect ran after seeing the officers, police said.

A helicopter and a K9 unit responded to the scene to help search for Johnson and he was eventually found hiding in the 1100 block of East Robidoux Street.

That’s when the police dog was used and “K9 contact occurred,” police said without elaborating.

Johnson eventually complied and was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for his unspecified injury.

A loaded Polymer 80, model PC 940sc, 9mm black semi-automatic pistol was found at scene and booked as evidence, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident is being investigated by the LAPD’s force investigation division