Two suspects led police on an hours-long chase through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties and barricaded themselves in a house, where they currently remain.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the pursuit started around 12:52 a.m. in Pasadena and nearly an hour later, the suspects stopped at a house in a cul-de-sac in Ontario and barricaded themselves.

A SWAT team was called in at 4:19 a.m., police said. The scene remains active, but no surrounding residents have been evacuated.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.