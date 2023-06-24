Surveillance footage captured a 7-Eleven store being robbed at gunpoint amid a string of similar burglaries in Los Angeles County on overnight on Saturday.

Four 7-Eleven store burglaries took place between 9:30 p.m. and 12 a.m. at locations on the 5700 block of Melrose Avenue, the 5700 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, the 4200 block of Beverly Boulevard and the 2800 block of James M. Wood Boulevard.

Surveillance cameras at the Beverly Boulevard store in East Hollywood showed a masked suspect entering the business and pretending to shop around as he waited for customers to leave.

Shortly after, he confronted the store clerks and told them he had a gun. That’s when he walked behind the cashier counter and helped himself to cigarettes, cigars and various tobacco products.

Surveillance footage captured a 7-Eleven store robbed at gunpoint by two armed suspects in East Hollywood on June 24, 2023. (7-Eleven)

He grabs a large garbage bag to contain the stolen goods while calmly continuing to grab items off the store shelves, the victims said.

Suddenly, an armed accomplice runs into the store and jumps over the cashier counter while grabbing the cash drawer from the register.

The store’s manager said the thieves escaped with a significant amount of cash and stolen goods. The victims believe the same two suspects are responsible for the other convenience store break-ins that night.

The manager said he’ll be implementing stronger safety measures including closing up earlier. Los Angeles police have not confirmed whether the burglaries are connected so far. The incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact LAPD at 1-877-275-5273.