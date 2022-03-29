Police are searching for the armed robbers responsible for a pair of mini-mart holdups Monday night in the Eastside region of Los Angeles.

A clerk at an El Sereno 7-Eleven store located in the 5500 block of Valley Boulevard said two males entered the location around 10:40 p.m.

The men were armed with at least one handgun and got away with an unknown amount of cash from the store, according to the clerk.

The suspects are believed to have fled in a vehicle after running into a nearby alley.

No description of the suspects or their vehicle was immediately available.

A similar robbery took place at an Arco mini-mart in the 2700 block of East Olympic Boulevard in Boyle Heights less than an hour later.

Police could be seen inside the store shortly after the robbery but did not provide details.

The store’s manager said two men entered the market and approached the cashier with guns and demanded money from the register.

It was unclear if the robberies were connected.

These incidents come just days after another mini-mart was robbed on March 24 in Culver City near the intersection of Overland Avenue and Braddock Drive.

Surveillance video of that incident showed the robber taking cash from a register while holding a gun.

Later that night, the same suspect is believed to have then robbed a 7-Eleven in the 4500 block of Holt Avenue in Montclair.

The clerk was pistol whipped in that incident, but was not seriously injured.