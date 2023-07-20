Authorities are investigating after thieves robbed a 24-hour business in El Segundo.

According to the El Segundo Police Department, the robbery took place early Thursday morning. Police would not reveal the exact location of the business.

The suspects entered the business, pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded money, ESPD said. They were able to flee the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was injured during the incident and no description of any suspects has been released.

The El Segundo Police Department is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery is asked to contact Detective Anthony Sanchez at 310-524-2263.