A man who fell asleep with his U-Haul truck stopped in a Pasadena street was arrested when police discovered several weapons, magazines and body armor inside the vehicle.

According to a release from the Pasadena Police Department, officers responded to the area of Claremont Street and Wilson Avenue regarding a truck stopped in the street.

Upon arriving on the scene, they noticed the truck had been involved in a minor accident. When officers went to contact the driver, they found him asleep in the driver’s seat.

“[Officers] woke up the driver and asked him to exit the vehicle,” Pasadena Police said in a statement. “As he exited, officers saw a handgun in the driver’s waistband.”

The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Carson resident Marc Oliver David, fled from officers and was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. Upon detaining David, they discovered a loaded 9mm handgun.

Police searched the U-Haul and found an AR-15 ghost rifle, two high-capacity magazines and body armor.

David was booked at the Pasadena Police Department Jail on felony weapons and narcotics violations.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241.

Tips may be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.