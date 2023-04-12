April is Armenian History Month in Los Angeles County, which is home to the greatest number of Armenians outside of Armenia itself.

This month, KTLA is introducing viewers to the individuals and organizations that contribute to the rich Armenian culture in Southern California, and how they are making a broader impact across the nation and around the world.

KTLA 5’s Ellina Abovian will be sharing stories of Armenian-American entrepreneurs, filmmakers, athletes and educators who are inspiring and elevating others in our community.