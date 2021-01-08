Army service member, boyfriend charged with abusing infant son who suffered burn, brain injuries at Fort Irwin

An active Army service member at Fort Irwin Military Base and her boyfriend were charged with abusing her 4-month-old boy who suffered a brain injury, officials said Thursday.

Heaven Ramirez, 20, and her live-in boyfriend Elisha Jones were arrested on Sept. 14, one day after her baby was rushed from a Fort Irwin hospital to Loma Linda University Medical Center with second- and third-degree burns to his body and an injury to his brain, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office said.

Staff at the pediatric intensive care unit determined that the unresponsive child’s injuries were consistent with non-accidental child abuse, officials said.

Both Ramirez and Jones have been charged with child abuse likely to cause great bodily harm or death.

Jones also faces additional charges for torture and assault on a child resulting in the child becoming comatose or suffering paralysis, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Officials provided no new updates on the child’s condition.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has described Ramirez as an active duty United States Army service member at the base outside Barstow.

No further details were available.