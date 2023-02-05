Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a crash with a cyclist in West Los Angeles Sunday, according to reports by TMZ.

Police confirmed to KTLA that a cyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of San Vicente Blvd. and Burlingame Avenue in the Brentwood neighborhood around 10:30 a.m.

A female cyclist was injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital.

Photos shared by the celebrity gossip site appeared to show Schwarzenegger behind the wheel of the involved vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and no additional information was made available about the condition of the injured cyclist.

TMZ has reported that the collision appears to be a simple traffic accident in which the cyclist pulled out in front of the former governor, who had no time to brake before hitting her. No crime is suspected, TMZ added.