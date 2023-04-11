Potholes have been ravaging streets across Los Angeles and the rest of California, especially after the torrential downpours the region saw this past winter. Now, a former Governor has taken it upon himself to fix a pothole in his neighborhood.

Recently, nearly 50 drivers on the 71 Freeway in Pomona were forced to pull over, many of them with flat tires, due to massive potholes that opened in the northbound span of the freeway.

The problem is affecting all California drivers, including former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Video posted on Twitter by Schwarzenegger on Tuesday showed him personally repairing a massive pothole in his neighborhood.

“After the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” the Tweet said.

Road crews around the region have been working hard to repair potholes caused by the historic rainfall. If your vehicle has sustained damage from a pothole on a California highway, you can file a reimbursement form by visiting the Caltrans website.