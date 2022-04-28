At least one person was taken into custody after an armed robbery in the area of the Beverly Center on Thursday, officials said.

Police received a call just after p.m. regarding the robbery across from a hotel, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA.

An unknown number of suspects ran into the second level of a parking structure at La Cienega and Beverly boulevards.

One of them was armed with a Glock 17 and had a green backpack, police said.

A watch was taken from a victim.

At least one suspect was taken into custody shortly after. The gun was also recovered.

Police could not yet confirm whether the watch was recovered.

No further details were immediately available.