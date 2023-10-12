A man has been arrested in connection with a caught-on-video assault on a disabled victim in Santa Ana late last month, police announced Thursday.

Keith Casey Jones, 33, was arrested and booked on an unrelated incident in Placentia before also being booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and robbery for the Sept. 19 attack.

The 68-year-old victim was making his way to a gym in a shopping plaza in the 1400 block of West Edinger Avenue when he was approached by the suspect, who was panhandling, Santa Ana police had said.

After the victim declined and walked away, video shows the suspect following him, pushing a cart into the victim from behind and stealing some of his belongings before running away.

The victim fell and appeared to have hit his legs against the closed door of a store. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated for two broken ribs.

The arrest came thanks to a tip from someone who saw the video shared by authorities, police said without elaborating.

No further details about the incident or the arrest were released Thursday.