Los Angeles police arrested a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting inside a camper trailer that happened Friday afternoon in North Hollywood.

Around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Vanowen Street and Camellia Avenue for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival they found a person inside a parked camping trailer suffering from a gunshot wound. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and interviewed several witnesses. Through their interviews, detectives were able to identify the suspect in the shooting as 25-year-old Ricardo Martinez of North Hollywood.

Martinez allegedly fled the scene of the shooting in a white Toyota Camry, which was located later that day on the 7000 block of Worster Avenue. It has since been impounded as evidence, according to the LAPD.

On Saturday around 3 a.m., officers received a report of a battery at a convenience store in Valley Glen. The suspect in that battery incident was taken into custody by police and transported to the North Hollywood police station.

Martinez, who witnesses described as having a distinctive facial tattoo, was positively identified as the suspect in the camper shooting.

He has since been booked into the Van Nuys Jail to await charges for murder. His bail is currently set at $2.18 million.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is urged to contact the LAPD Operations Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-9550. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.