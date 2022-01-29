Arrest made after taco vendor’s stand vandalized in South Whittier

An arrest has been made in the Thursday vandalism of a taco vendor in South Whittier, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. in the 14000 block of Mulberry Drive, according to Deputy Parra of the LASD.

Video of the incident shows what is believed to be another taco vendor using a fire extinguisher and buckets full of water to impair a competitor’s taco stand.

Felipe Valencia, who co-owns the stand that was attacked, said on Thursday that he and his employees were worried what the attacker would do next.

“What’s next with those guys? There are lots of bad guys,” Valencia said.

However, with the aid of the video and tips from witnesses, an arrest was made later that night, the LASD said.

“Based on the video and tips from the community, the suspect was identified. Late in the evening, the investigation continued and the suspect was arrested at his home,” the LASD wrote on Twitter.

The Sheriff’s Department is not yet releasing the name of the person who was arrested, Parra said.