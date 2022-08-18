A man was arrested in connection with a violent home-invasion robbery in Beverly Grove, police announced Thursday.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Dillon Klincke of Los Angeles.

Klincke was arrested Wednesday in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Details of the arrest were not given but police said Klincke was booked on suspicion of robbery in connection with the home invasion that took place in the 6600 block of West 5th Street.

Investigators said Klincke was wearing a Halloween-type mask when he entered the home around 2:30 p.m.

Once inside, Klincke pistol-whipped the victim and demanded access to her safe, police said.

He was able to take a large amount of expensive jewelry and fled the location.

The victim suffered bruises and lacerations from being hit by the suspect. She was treated by paramedics at the scene and release, police said.

Klincke’s bail was set at $175,000.00