Kevin Ray James is seen in a photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on March 10, 2023.

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Thousand Oaks Bank in 1997, officials announced Friday.

Kevin Ray James, 55, of San Bernardino, was taken into custody on suspicion of killing 39-year-old Monica Leech, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Leech was shot in the back of the head during a robbery at a Western Financial Bank at 2920 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. on April 28, 1997.

Two men dressed as construction workers held up the bank, and one of them handcuffed Leech before shooting her. The Camarillo resident died at the scene.

The suspects drove away in a 1994 Ford Explorer, crashed and ran away.

It is unclear, however, what James’ role was on the day of the robbery, and no new information about the second suspect has been released.

While the case had gone cold, investigators had been able to use traces of DNA left on the handcuffs and other evidence at the scene to create DNA profiles for the suspects, but had not been able to identify them.

In 2021, the FBI offered a $30,000 reward for information in the case.

Authorities are expected to release more information about the arrest at a news conference on Tuesday.