Jacob Martinez and Christina “Tina” Bird are seen in an undated photo shared to KTLA by family members.

California Highway Patrol investigators have made an arrest in the hit-and-run deaths of two young children earlier this month in Apple Valley.

On Tuesday, CHP announced that officers have arrested Edgar Ivan Galindo Diaz of Apple Valley for his alleged role in the crash that killed 12-year-old Jacob Martinez and 11-year-old Christina “Tina” Bird.

Martinez and Bird were riding an ATV in Apple Valley on July 2 when they were struck by a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) that later fled the scene.

The two children were found lying next to each other. Jacob was pronounced dead at the scene and Christina died at Loma Linda Children’s Hospital after suffering several broken bones and a severed spinal cord.

Last Thursday, authorities announced they had located a 2021 Polaris RZR that was believed to have been the vehicle involved in the crash that fled the scene.

The vehicle was located at Galindo Diaz’s property in Apple Valley. An arrest warrant was issued for Galindo Diaz who ultimately decided to turn himself into authorities on Tuesday.

He was booked into jail on charges of felony hit-and-run, CHP said.

Highway Patrol officials said the CHP would be working with the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office to ensure the “appropriate applicable charges are filed” in the case.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with additional information is urged to contact detectives from the CHP Victorville station at 760-241-1186.

Family members have set up GoFundMe pages for Jacob and Christina’s funeral expenses.