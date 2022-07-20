An Apple Valley man was arrested Monday in connection with an April fatal shooting at a Victorville hotel, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Clarence Jones, 32, is believed to be the gunman who shot Alexander Jackson-Baldwin at the Green Tree Inn at 14173 Green Tree Blvd. just before 2:15 a.m. on April 1, authorities said in a news release.

Jackson-Baldwin, whom police described as a transient, was found near the entrance to the hotel suffering from a gunshot wound, and by 2:20 a.m. that day, he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

On Monday, Jones was found and taken into custody “without incident,” according to the SBSD.

Jail records indicate that Jones was arrested at the Green Tree Inn. He faces a murder charge and is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bail.

Jones is due to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Thursday.