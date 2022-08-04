A Hollywood attack on July 29, 2022, was caught on camera and is being investigated by police.

A Lancaster man has been arrested in connection with the beating of a woman that was knocked unconscious in Hollywood late last month, police said Thursday.

The caught-on-video incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. July 29 in the 1700 block of North Las Palmas Avenue.

The victim was also kicked in the head and she suffered visible injuries to her face, police had said.

Video of the incident shared to social media showed a group of several people gathered around the woman in a parking garage.

While what appear to be the woman’s friends seek help and ask the men to stop, the attack continues, with one of the men kicking the woman in her head while she is lying on the ground, possibly unconscious, the video shows.

Dammion Jamarr Adkins, 33, was arrested Wednesday evening on suspicion of felony battery with serious bodily injuries. He is being held without bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives were previously looking for two men seen in the video, but have not released any additional information about a possible second suspect.

Anyone with additional information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Rodriguez, or Hollywood division detectives 213-972-2967.