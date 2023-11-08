Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department have announced an arrest in connection with the torso of a woman found in a dumpster in Tarzana Wednesday morning.

At a press conference late Wednesday night, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said 35-year-old Samuel Haskell was arrested at 11:25 p.m. at the Topanga Mall in connection with the crime.

He has been charged with one count of murder.

While authorities have yet to identify the partial remains of the woman found in the dumpster, they said they are looking for Haskell’s wife and her elderly parents, who all lived together in the Tarzana home in the 4100 block of Coldstream Terrace.

The gruesome discovery of a woman’s torso in a dumpster led detectives to a home in Tarzana where three people are unaccounted for on Nov. 8, 2023. (Carlos Saucedo)

A woman’s torso was found in a dumpster in Encino in Nov. 8, 2023. (KTLA)

Detectives are seen at a home on Coldstream Terrace in Tarzana on Nov. 8, 2023.

While police believe the torso discovered in the bag to be Haskell’s wife, they said it is harder to positively identify partial remains.

“If a murder suspect is dismembering a body, it’s to delay identification,” said LAPD homicide detective Efren Guttierez.

The incident, according to police, began yesterday at around 7:30 p.m. when someone reported seeing body parts in a bag outside the house. When authorities went to investigate, the bags were gone.

On Wednesday morning at about 6:15 a.m., a homeless man scavenging for recyclables discovered the woman’s remains in a parking lot near Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue, roughly five miles away from the home on Coldstream Terrace.

Later in the day, detectives returned to Haskell’s home and were seen going in and out of the residence, eventually confirming that the home was linked to the torso found in the dumpster.

Police believe the woman was killed sometime within the past few days. Investigators are still soliciting tips and hoping surveillance video will shed more light on the investigation.

Haskell is being held at the Valley Jail in Van Nuys on $2 million bail.