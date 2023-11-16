The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the death of a Jewish man who died after an alleged altercation with a pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Thousand Oaks.

Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, 50, of Moorpark, was arrested Thursday morning on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, the VCSO said in a news release. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Authorities say Paul Kessler, 69, died from a severe head injury after an altercation with Alnaji during dueling protests at the intersection of Westlake and Thousand Oaks boulevards on Nov 5.

After the incident, the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles said Kessler was “struck in the head by a megaphone wielded by a pro-Palestinian protestor.”

Video showed him lying on the ground suffering from a head wound. He was transported to a hospital where died the next day.

A few days after the incident, Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said investigators had “not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime,” but they lacked enough evidence to determine if a crime had been committed.

Paul Kessler, a Jewish man who died after an altercation with a pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 5, 2023. (Kessler Family)

Video posted to social media shows Paul Kessler lying on the ground after allegedly being struck with a megaphone at a pro-Palestinian rally in Thousand Oaks, California. Nov., 5, 2023.

A woman leaves flowers at a makeshift shrine placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontation that lead to death of a demonstrator Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Paul Kessler, 69, died at a hospital on Monday from a head injury after witnesses reported he was involved in a “physical altercation” during pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations at an intersection in Thousand Oaks, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles, authorities said. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Flowers and candles are left at a makeshift shrine placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontation that lead to death of a demonstrator, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Paul Kessler, 69, died at a hospital on Monday from a head injury after witnesses reported he was involved in a “physical altercation” during pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations at an intersection in Thousand Oaks, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles, authorities said. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

It’s unclear what new evidence, if any, has been found to warrant the arrest, though an announcement from the Ventura County District Attorney’s office on the filing of charges is expected later Thursday.

Alnaji teaches computer science at Ventura County Community College, although his bio was no longer publicly available on the college’s website as of Thursday morning.

The JFLA released a statement in support of the arrest after it was announced.

“We are grateful for the swift work of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department in response to the tragic death of Mr. Paul Kessler,” the statement said. “This arrest shows that violence towards our Jewish community will not be tolerated. We will continue to monitor the case to help ensure justice is served. Our heartfelt condolences continue to be with the family of Paul Kessler and may his memory forever be a blessing.”

Investigators continue to ask that anyone with video of the incident reach out to them at this website.